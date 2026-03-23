Fetus discovered lying on grass at Georgia apartment complex

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Police in Valdosta said they are investigating after a fetus was found in the grass at an apartment complex.

Valdosta PD said officers responded to reports of a possible fetus at Brittany Woods Apartments, 1150 Old Statenville Road, at 10:30 p.m. March 22.

Detectives and crime scene personnel responded to the scene and are investigating.

The fetus is being taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Medical Examiner’s Office for examination and to determine the developmental stage.

The police chief urged people in the area with alleged photos related to the discovery to not share them to social media.

“Disseminating graphic or unverified content is not only disrespectful but can also compromise the investigation. We want to remind the public to rely only on official information released by this agency, and updates will be provided as appropriate and when it is prudent to do so,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.

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