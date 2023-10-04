Escaped longhorn steer prompts lots of 911 calls in east Georgia

COMER, Ga. — An escaped longhorn steer prompted lots of 911 calls in Madison County, Georgia recently.

On Friday, September 29, just after 9 a.m., Officers with the Comer Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to 13 calls of a brown longhorn steer roaming free.

A representative of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News that this sort of thing happens regularly there, but this one captured a lot more attention due to it being a longhorn.

Officers spent several hours chasing another steer from the same owner the previous day.

The steer was eventually captured and placed back into its pasture.

Officers located the owner, Bi Kan No, who said the steer had also escaped the pasture at 4 a.m. that morning.

No was issued a citation for permitting livestock to run at large or stray.

No told officers the steer was currently tied to a tree and would be slaughtered, as was the fate of the other steer that was at large the previous day.

