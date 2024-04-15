Driver injured after crashing into tree in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a tree Friday in Habersham County.
Deputies with the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, along with Habersham County Emergency Services and Demorest Fire Department responded to the crash at 3:40 p.m. Friday after a car left North 441 Historic Highway and struck a tree.
The crash happened near Church Sawmill Road.
The car hit a mailbox and other objects before crashing into the tree.
An ambulance took the driver to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Habersham.
Traffic was stopped for about 10 minutes while crews worked to get the driver out of the car and into the ambulance.
There is no word on the extent of the driver’s injuries.
