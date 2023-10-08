Deputies seize over 12 pounds of marijuana, THC vapes, gummies, arrest Tifton man

TIFTON, Ga. — Deputies with the Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Tifton man after seizing more than 12 pounds of marijuana from his home.

On Wednesday, October 4, based on tips from the community, investigators were able to secure a search warrant on 604 Bellview Circle.

The Tift County Sheriff’s Office High-risk Entry Apprehension Team served the warrant, leading to the arrest of Coby Milton, 26.

Deputies seized a handgun, cash, and over 12 pounds of marijuana, THC vapes, and THC gummies.

Milton was charged with trafficking marijuana, two counts of possession with intent Schedule 1 drug, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, three counts of possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of school grounds, and three counts of possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing project.

