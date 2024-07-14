Deputies investigating shooting death of Macon man

MACON, Ga. — Deputies are investigating the death of a Macon man.

911 operators received a call at 9:51 a.m. on Saturday about a shooting off Gray Highway.

Deputies arrived at the apartment and found Demarious Shamonte Brown, 31, of Macon, dead from a gunshot wound.

Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced Brown deceased at the scene.

His next of kin has been notified.

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

