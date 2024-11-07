Complaints about residence leads to arrest of man in possession of drugs, gun GA deputies say

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence with a warrant after multiple complaints from neighbors in the community.
The warrant of the home on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Nov. 4 turned up drugs such as ecstasy pills, marijuana, crack cocaine and a gun.
Deputies arrested Eugene Davis, a convicted felon and charged him with possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of crack cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Davis is being held inside of the Monroe County Jail without bond.
