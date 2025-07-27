Coastal GA man sentenced for holding nurse hostage with pair of stolen scissors

HARDEEVILLE, SC — A 40-year-old Georgia man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to attacking a hospital employee.

On Thursday, Marc Kaikala, 40, of Savannah, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and first-degree assault and battery for his role in a May 2023 attack on a hospital employee.

According to court documents, Kaikala was in the emergency room at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville when he stole a pair of scissors from a passing certified nursing assistant and attacked the nurse who was treating him.

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said the Savannah man dragged the nurse toward an exit with the scissors pressed against her neck.

Kaikala was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

“This dangerous situation could have ended very differently if not for the quick and brave actions of the victim and fellow healthcare workers,” said Logan Mallett of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

