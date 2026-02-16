Cat rescued from top of palm tree on Georgia coast

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A fire crew rescued a coastal cat from atop a palm tree after it spent hours there. But the cat didn’t make it easy for the firefighters.

Tybee Island Fire Rescue said a fire truck was sent Wednesday to the area of 14th Street on a report of a cat stuck in a palm tree since 8 a.m.

Crews raised the aerial on the fire truck for the rescue. Firefighters made their first attempts to rescue the cat, only to find that the feline moved to the opposite side of the tree several times.

“After some tactical aerial repositioning and a brief game of ‘you go left, I go right,’ crews successfully secured the cat,” the fire department said in a social media post.

The fire crew brought the cat safely back to the ground. The fire crew remained unscathed, “just a bruised firefighter ego or two,” the fire department said.

