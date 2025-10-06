Car with no insurance stopped near GA prison. Now, 3 metro Atlanta men charged with trafficking meth

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies said a car with no insurance was actually being used for an attempted prison drop.

Early Friday morning, Washington County deputies stopped a car with no insurance and a suspended registration.

Deputies said as they approached the car, evidence suggested a possible prison drop intended for Washington State Prison.

A search of the car uncovered 119 grams of methamphetamine, 1,156 grams of loose tobacco, 268 grams of marijuana, several cell phones, charging cables, and cigar wraps, authorities said.

Deputies said while complying, the driver dropped what appeared to be crack cocaine.

The WCSO arrested Lester Bradley III, 47, Jarvis Smith, 56, both of Lithonia, and Jamal B. Moffat, 25, of Riverdale.

They face multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking methamphetamine, and trading with inmates.

Bradley was charged with possession of crack cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, and trading with inmates tobacco, cell phones, methamphetamine, and marijuana. Smith faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of MDMA, and giving false name and writings, a felony.

Moffat was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking methamphetamine.

