Car break-in suspects sought after vandalizing multiple vehicles in central GA

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The Butts County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating men seen breaking into vehicles.

BCSO officials say on Oct. 3, multiple men were seen breaking into vehicles at American Woodmark located at 1017 Highway 42 South in Jackson.

When they were breaking into the vehicles, they reportedly stole an AR-style pistol seen in one of the men’s hands.

Both men reportedly fled the area into the wood line butting up to Highway 16.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Investigator Hobbs at 678-572-3964.

