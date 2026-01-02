Burt Jones looks ahead to new legislative session

ATLANTA — The Georgia General Assembly will be back in session this month, and the Senate plans to try to tackle everything from lower tax rates to law governing district attorneys.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot sat down exclusively with Lt. Gov. Burt Jones about his agenda and about his goal of lowering income tax.

“Well, you know, I’d like for us to focus on kitchen-table issues, you know, because you’re hearing it all over the state,” Jones said.

In a conversation in his Capitol office, just weeks before the start of the legislative session, Jones knows that 2026 is an election year, which can sometimes mean election-year legislation.

He’s also running for governor himself, but he says he’s committed to getting important laws passed.

“We’ve got a lot of people running for state office right now, so I’m hopeful that we can get some meaningful stuff done in a quick fashion and obviously get our budget passed and hopefully have a good session,” Elliot said.

Jones is committed to eventually getting rid of the state income tax, something even opposed by some state Republicans.

But he admits, it’s not something that can happen overnight, so he’s like to continue the trend of making it even lower.

“I hope to get accomplished things that mean something to everyday Georgians like lowering the state income tax, giving them a potential tax rebate also working on cost of living expenses where there’s property taxes insurance, things of that nature,” Jones said.

He also wants to see about crafting new legislation governing prosecutors across the state after Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ now-failed prosecution of President Donald Trump.

Jones says that as of right now, there’s no talk of any of the redistricting efforts seen in Texas and Indiana.

The session starts Jan. 12.

