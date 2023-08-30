Burke County, GA man faces 15 counts involving child sex crimes

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — A Burke County, Georgia man is facing 15 counts related to child sex crimes.

On Tuesday, August 22, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office investigated a cyber-tip they received from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

After further investigation, warrants were issued for Aaron Doyle Mirtsching for three counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

Mirtsching was arrested without incident and issued a $20,000 secured bond.

On Thursday, August 24, the sheriff’s office received an additional report on Mirtsching.

After further investigation, warrants were issued for Mirtsching on another 10 counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

A $50,000 secured bond was issued for Mirtsching.

On Tuesday, August 29, additional warrants were issued on Mirtsching for two more counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Mirtsching was issued an additional $150,000 secured bond with a court date of August 31.

The investigation is ongoing.

