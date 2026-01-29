Blood supplies are critically low, and winter weather could make it worse

ATLANTA — The American Red Cross says it needs lots of blood now.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson spoke with an official about why supplies are critically low and how this weekend’s winter weather could make the shortage worse.

Last week’s ice storm, the flu season, inclement weather and viruses contributed to the blood shortage.

The winter storm itself left 15,000 donations uncollected.

American Red Cross spokesperson Keeta Bell says the blood shortage in our region is severe and that donations are down 35%. And just since last Friday, more than 500 blood drives had to be cancelled because of the ice storm.

“These drives had to be canceled because people weren’t able to get out of their homes,” Bell said.

And with Severe Weather Team 2 predicting more winter weather this weekend, Bell is asking anyone who can get out right now to donate.

Anyone who gives blood not only has a chance to save a life but as an incentive, the American Red Cross will give all donors a $20 gift card through the end of February.

“We supply over 4% of the nation’s blood,” Bell said.

“The need is constant. Blood can’t be manufactured. The doctors need that blood on the shelf for when patients come in,” she added.

They are asking for all blood types to donate but are hopeful they’ll get a lot of O positive donors because that blood is universal. And bell says, please only donate if you’re feeling healthy.

“If you’re eligible, if you’re able, please come out and give,” she said.

