Bird flu takes heavy toll on vultures, UGA study says

ATHENS, Ga. — Researchers testing dead black vultures found bird flu in about four out of five of them, according to a new University of Georgia report.

In 2022 and 2023, researchers tested 134 of the scavenging birds in seven southeastern states — Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Louisiana — and found that about 80% were positive for a highly pathogenic avian influenza, H5N1.

The actual toll on the species is likely much higher, exponentially so, the study said.

The black vultures’ dietary habits as an indiscriminate scavenger is sustaining transmission beyond the typical bird flu season, which scientists say gives the flu more opportunity to mutate.

Scientists are worried about the possibility of the avian flu becoming more virulent and a bigger threat to other species, including humans. They are worried that it may eventually mutate enough to spread person to person.

“This virus is scary. It’s changing. And it’s doing continual damage to our wildlife — on top of all the other challenges these wildlife already face,” said Dr. Nicole Nemeth, lead author of the study and head of UGA’s Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study’s research and diagnostic service.

The new study was published in Nature’s Scientific Reports.

