Amazon asks for public's trust of their unmarked white vans after dropping FedEx

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - We all use Amazon, some of us maybe too much, but this week they announced a change in how they ship packages to our homes.
Now, they're asking for the help of police and for your trust.
Kate Hankins is mom of three who relies on Amazon to make life easier.
"(I) probably (use it) once a week, maybe more. It's just one less trip and three fewer car seats to load up," she said.
It's that ease that gets most customers hooked, but now Amazon has stopped using FedEx for deliveries and is now using its own unmarked white vans.
"They told me that their drivers were being confronted by neighbors and homeowners not knowing who they were," Hankins said.
In the past, an unmarked white van in front of your house might have been cause for concern. Now, it could be just what customers have been waiting for. Learn about one local county's efforts to help ease confusion, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
