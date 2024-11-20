8 suspects total arrested in deadly shooting at GA homecoming afterparty

ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. — A total of eight people have been arrested on charges connected with a deadly Oct. 12 shooting in Elberton, Georgia, at a homecoming afterparty.

On Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they arrested and charged Demarion Jamal Raiford,18, of Jackson County, and Zorion Tymal Sims,19, of Oglethorpe County, with murder, four counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act for the death of Bryshun Treviyus O’Brien Jordan,15, of Hartwell, Hart County, and the shooting of several other people in Elbert County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened during a homecoming dance afterparty for Elbert County High School. Three more people were injured, but not by the gunfire.

Earlier this month, the GBI arrested Destanne Mathis, 20; Aanidras Parks,18; Jerimiyah Hughes,19; Jarquavious Scott,18 and Desmond Latimer, 18.

On Nov. 7, in DeKalb County, 19-year-old Christopher Bell was also arrested on murder, violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, aggravated battery, and four counts of aggravated assault charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke exclusively to ShaBrian Jordan, Bry’Shun Jordan’s sister, after Bell’s arrest earlier this month.

“We really want to know why this happened,” she said via Zoom. “They took a son. They took a brother. They took my son’s uncle. He was a good kid. Loved his family, love his mama, his siblings, sports, school, you name it.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group