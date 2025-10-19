5 charged in connection with multiple drug investigations across northwest Georgia

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Drug agents and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office seized deadly drugs, stolen guns and arrested five people during multiple raids this week.
Agents with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad confiscated four ounces of methamphetamine, along with smaller amount of fentanyl, Xanax, and over three ounces of marijuana.
The following people were arrested and charged:
- Charles Reeves, charged with trafficking methamphetamine
- Dan Antwine, charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of various illegal drugs
- Larry Chance, charged with possession of methamphetamine
- Dusty Sewell, charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Brooklyn Sewell, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
The sheriff’s office says the arrests are part of a continued joint efforts with CMANS to stop drug trafficking.
Tipsters can report about illegal drug activity anonymously by texting PSOInfo and your message to 847411.
