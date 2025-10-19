5 charged in connection with multiple drug investigations across northwest Georgia

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Drug agents and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office seized deadly drugs, stolen guns and arrested five people during multiple raids this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Agents with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad confiscated four ounces of methamphetamine, along with smaller amount of fentanyl, Xanax, and over three ounces of marijuana.

TRENDING STORIES:

The following people were arrested and charged:

Charles Reeves, charged with trafficking methamphetamine

Dan Antwine, charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of various illegal drugs

Larry Chance, charged with possession of methamphetamine

Dusty Sewell, charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Brooklyn Sewell, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The sheriff’s office says the arrests are part of a continued joint efforts with CMANS to stop drug trafficking.

Tipsters can report about illegal drug activity anonymously by texting PSOInfo and your message to 847411.

©2025 Cox Media Group