4 GA men indicted after being caught in online child sex sting

Four men have been indicted on federal charges after being caught in a sting operation targeting online child predators.

Bobby Edwards Crews-Couch, 41, of Pooler, Lancaster Graham, 38, of Garden City, Clifton Newman, 34, of Savannah, and Henry London Taylor, 69, of Savannah, were charged with attempted enticement and inducement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

If convicted, each of them could be sentenced to 10 years to life in prison.

If convicted, they will be registered for life as a sex offender, and if released from prison, will serve at least five years to life of supervised release.

Operation Nightfall targeted adults who communicate online with children to pursue illegal sex acts.

A total of seven people, including the named four federal defendants, were arrested on several state charges involving online sexual communications with people they believed were children, and attempting to meet a child for sex.

The operation, a proactive undercover child exploitation investigation, was carried out by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, and the Savannah Police Department, with assistance from multiple state and local law enforcement agencies, the Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.

