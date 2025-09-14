4 charged after 130 mph chase along GA highway

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — Four suspects were arrested following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash.

According to Grady County deputies, the chase involved a black Infiniti traveling northbound on Highway 93 at speeds exceeding 130 miles per hour.

Authorities said the chase ended when the suspect intentionally rammed a Grady County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

Four people were taken into custody. The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating the scene of the incident.

The exact cause of the chase has not been disclosed, and the identities of the four suspects have not been released.

Additionally, there is no information available regarding the condition of the patrol unit or the deputies involved.

