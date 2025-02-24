3 teens charged with armed robbery, felony murder in shooting death of GA man

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three teens were arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in January in the shooting death of a man during an armed robbery.

GBI officials say on January 29, they arrested and charged Charles Johnson,17, of Social Circle, Christian Johnson,15, of Social Circle, and Trayvon Means,16, of Gainesville, Fla., with hijacking a motor vehicle, kidnapping, false imprisonment, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of firearm in the commission of a crime, and felony murder.

In September 2024, the GBI was requested by the City of Social Circle Police Department to assist in the death investigation of 23-year-old Adrian Wofford on Carver Drive after Wofford was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The three teens were arrested by the Gainesville Police Department in Florida on unrelated charges. While in custody, they were served with Georgia warrants.

Officials say they will be extradited back to Georgia soon.

