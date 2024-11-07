3 men in aggravated assault, battery investigation in SE GA arrested by GBI

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested three men on Wednesday for their roles in an aggravated assault and battery investigation.

GBI, along with Georgia State Patrol officials arrested and charged Rob Smith, Jr., 55, of Ambrose, Dillon Smith, 18, of Ambrose, and Carter Holley, 17, of Douglas with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and exploitation of an elder person.

The charges stem from the assault of a 71-year-old man; officials say Holley was also charged with terroristic threats.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Tuesday, GBI officials were requested by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an assault that occurred in the 4200 block of Vickers Crossing Road in Ambrose on Monday, Nov. 4.

Officials learned Smith Jr., Smith and Holley assaulted a 71-year-old man after an argument about hunting land. The three men reportedly punched, kicked, and hit the 71-year-old man with a walking stick.

TRENDING STORIES:

The three of them were arrested without incident and booked into the Coffee County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group