2nd Georgia inmate who walked away from work detail this week has been recaptured

An inmate who walked away from a Spalding County Sheriff’s Office work detail on Wednesday has been captured.

Justin Scott Woodruff, 39, was in custody for violation of probation.

According to the sheriff’s office, he walked away from the work detail at approximately 3:15 p.m. Just before 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that he was back in custody.

The sheriff’s office is expected to provide details later today on where and how he was recaptured.

The Upson County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook before he was recaptured on Wednesday that Woodruff was spotted walking on Logtown Road in Upson County.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office has not yet announced what new charges Woodruff may be facing.

Woodruff is the second inmate this week to escape from a work detail in Georgia.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said inmate David Emsley Wheeles walked away from a work detail in Temple on Monday. He was recaptured the next day, not far from where he escaped.

Wheeles was serving a prison sentence for terroristic threats and acts, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. He is now also charged with felony escape.

