21-year-old man says he accidentally shot his GA girlfriend in the face

ALBANY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing a murder charge after his teen girlfriend was found dead inside her apartment.
Around 12:11 a.m. on Saturday, Albany police were called to the Shoreham Apartments on Champagne Lane regarding a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Eboni Nicole Hood,19, dead inside a bedroom in her upstairs apartment.
According to officials, Hood died from a gunshot wound to the face.
Albany investigators interviewed, J’Shon Davyen Price, 21, who stated that he accidentally shot his girlfriend.
The victim and suspect were living together at the apartment.
Based on the evidence, Price was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault.
He was booked into the Dougherty County jail.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS, or they can contact an investigator at 229-431-2100.
