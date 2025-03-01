Georgia

2-month investigation leads to arrest of Northwest GA man accused of drug trafficking

By WSBTV.com News Staff
James Calvin Sluder James Calvin Sluder was arrested this week on drug related charges in northwest Georgia.
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a two-month investigation due to suspicion of drug activity.

The multi-agency operation between the GCSO and FBI Task Force led to arrest warrants of 49-year-old James Calvin Sluder Jr.’s home on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials say they carried out a search warrant at Sluder’s residence on Quarles Lane.

A search of the residence led police to find 5.6 ounces of methamphetamine packed for distribution, along with nearly two pounds of marijuana.

Deputies also found a ghost gun, which is a fully-automatic AR-15-style rifle equipped with a sound suppressor.

Sluder was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, four counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and two counts of possession of illegal firearm.

