2-month investigation leads to arrest of Northwest GA man accused of drug trafficking

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a two-month investigation due to suspicion of drug activity.

The multi-agency operation between the GCSO and FBI Task Force led to arrest warrants of 49-year-old James Calvin Sluder Jr.’s home on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials say they carried out a search warrant at Sluder’s residence on Quarles Lane.

A search of the residence led police to find 5.6 ounces of methamphetamine packed for distribution, along with nearly two pounds of marijuana.

Deputies also found a ghost gun, which is a fully-automatic AR-15-style rifle equipped with a sound suppressor.

Sluder was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, four counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and two counts of possession of illegal firearm.

