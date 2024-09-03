2 GA men facing prison sentences after pleading guilty to federal weapons charges

MACON, Ga. — Two Georgia men with criminal pasts pleaded guilty to weapons charges on August 26.

Travis Marcia Davis, 45, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If the court determines he is an armed career criminal, Davis faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years up to a maximum of life imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

If the court determines he is not an armed career criminal, Davis faces a maximum of 10 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Johnny Grilliot aka “Julio,” 48, of Calhoun, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Grilliot faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, plus three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

The ATF began investigating Davis in May 2022 for firearms trafficking.

Working with a confidential informant, agents purchased firearms and ammunition from Davis in May and June at locations in the Macon area, including at his home.

They bought 12 firearms, including a .380 caliber handgun with the serial number removed and a sawed-off shotgun that he hid in a separate location from the other weapons he was selling because he said he was scare of that particular sawed-off shotgun as “it will get you Fed time.”

GBI agents took Grilliot into custody on a warrant in a pending narcotics conspiracy investigation on Sept. 1, 2023, at a rest stop off Interstate 475.

Agents served a search warrant on the 18-wheeler that Grilliot was driving.

Inside the truck agents found a loaded .40 caliber pistol plus a small plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine and a pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue.

Grilliot had previously been convicted of possessing a rifle that had been sawed off on both the barrel and stock to below the legal length with a homemade silencer taped to the barrel.

A booking photo is unavailable because the men face federal charges. Booking photos are not taken in the federal system.

