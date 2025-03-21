2 dead after fatal car collision in central Georgia, sheriff’s office says

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead after a fatal car crash in Bibb County, officials say.

On Thursday morning around 5:09 a.m., the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office learned a Dodge Durango and Hyundai Elantra were involved in a head-on collision on Mercer University Drive near Edwards Avenue.

Officials say there was a 51-year-old man inside of the Durango, while a 37-year-old man, identified as Javaughn Raheen Hackney, 29-year-old woman and 9-year-old boy inside of the Elantra.

All involved were taken to Atrium Navicent Health to be treated for their injuries, however, Hackney died at the hospital.

Around 3:16 p.m. on Thursday, BCSO deputies received a person down call in the 1800 block of Wray Place.

Deputies arrived and found the 51-year-old victim injured in the accident earlier that morning unresponsive in his home.

He was pronounced dead on scene by the coroner’s office.

Medical staff at the hospital say the victim left the hospital against their medical advice.

As for the 29-year-old victim and 9-year-old boy, they were discharged from the medical facility.

BCSO officials say the incident is under investigation.

