2 charged in northwest GA man’s fentanyl overdose death

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have arrested and charged two individuals in connection with the overdose death of a 31-year-old Georgia man.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Christopher Vance Bell, 26, of Rock Spring, Ga., and Kelly Rae Durham, 27, of Rossville, Ga., have been charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter and the sale, distribution, or possession of a dangerous drug.

Walker County deputies responded to a home on April 11, where they found David Victor Benitez, 31, of Lafayette, Ga., dead.

An autopsy later confirmed that Benitez died from a lethal fentanyl overdose.

TRENDING STORIES:

Following a thorough investigation, Walker County detectives determined that Benitez had bought fentanyl from Bell and Durham shortly before his death.

The pair is currently in custody and housed in the Walker County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group