2 charged after ‘violent’ shooting at Georgia Waffle House

CORDELE, Ga. — Police in Cordele say they have the suspects responsible for what they are calling a ‘violent’ incident at a Waffle House.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers arrested Kelwin Jackson, 20, on the front porch of a home in Cordele over the weekend.

Authorities said a gun was found during Jackson’s arrest, and he has been charged with aggravated assault.

A second suspect, Jermall Burks, 27, was found at another home in Cordele and charged with battery.

TRENDING STORIES:

The arrests come after two men were injured during the early Sunday morning shooting.

Police said they found one man with multiple gunshot wounds and another man who police said had been physically assaulted by several people.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for medical treatment and are currently receiving care, authorities said.

According to Cordole officials, no Waffle House staff members were injured.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

CPD says no other information will be released at this time.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact the Cordele Police Department at 229-276-2921.

©2025 Cox Media Group