2 accused of trafficking meth from Atlanta area to NE Ga.

STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested in Georgia for trafficking methamphetamine from metro Atlanta to northeast Georgia.

Narcotics investigators with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division Crime Suppression Unit said they received several tips that Adam Douglas Greeson, 37 of Toccoa, was distributing methamphetamine in Stephens County.

Authorities investigated and began monitoring Greeson. They said Greeson was traveling to the metro Atlanta area to pick up large amounts of drugs and take them back to Stephens County for distribution.

On Thursday, Greeson traveled to metro Atlanta, and when he returned, authorities stopped him at about 9:03 p.m. along North Hill Street in Toccoa.

Sheriff’s K9 Reba alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies said they found 2.15 ounces of methamphetamine, as well as a digital scale and multiple drug-related objects in his vehicle.

Deputies also said the passenger of the vehicle – later identified as Shandar Ivester, 41 of Toccoa – had provided a false identity to deputies.

Both Greeson and Ivester were arrested and taken to the Stephens County Jail on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.

Greeson was also cited with failure to maintain lane. Ivester received two more charges for providing false name and date of birth to law enforcement and obstructing or hindering law enforcement.

Both Greeson and Ivester remain in jail. They were denied bond by a Stephens County magistrate judge Friday.

“I want to thank the GBI ARDEO, our own SCSO CSU and UPD for their tireless work on this case. Our mission is simple: to protect the citizens of Stephens County by aggressively pursuing those involved in the illegal drug trade. We are not slowing down; we will continue to be proactive and persistent in our enforcement efforts until these illegal operations are dismantled,” said Sheriff Rusty Fulbright.

This investigation is still ongoing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group