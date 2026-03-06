19 indicted in alleged dogfighting ring in middle Georgia

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Nineteen people have been indicted following a year-long investigation into an alleged dogfighting operation in Middle Georgia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say the indictments stem from a lengthy investigation led by the sheriff’s office in partnership with the Office of the District Attorney and several state, federal, and nonprofit agencies.

A Twiggs County Superior Court grand jury returned indictments against 19 individuals on Feb. 26. Investigators say the suspects allegedly participated in organized dogfighting activities in violation of Georgia law.

Officials say the case involved surveillance, the execution of search warrants, the recovery of animals, and the collection of evidence tied to animal cruelty and illegal dogfighting practices.

“This case reflects the dedication and persistence of law enforcement and our partners over the course of more than a year,” said Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum. “Dogfighting is not only an act of extreme cruelty to animals, but it is often associated with other forms of criminal activity that endanger our communities.”

The TCSO says animal welfare groups played a key role in the rescue and care of dogs recovered during the investigation. The ASPCA, Atlanta Humane Society, Angels for the Underdogs, and LaGrange Animal Control provided medical treatment, behavioral evaluations, and temporary placement for the animals.

Prosecutors say the suspects face felony charges tied to Georgia’s dogfighting statutes and potential violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

“This investigation demonstrates what can be accomplished when agencies work together toward a common goal,” Harold McLendon with the District Attorney’s Office said.

The cases will be prosecuted in Twiggs County Superior Court.

