Families will have to verify more to get SNAP benefits if Georgia bill becomes law

ATLANTA — More than one million Georgians who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits could face delays or denials if a proposed state bill becomes law.

Lawmakers say House Bill 947 aims to protect the state from potentially paying hundreds of millions of dollars in food assistance costs under new federal rules. But advocates warn the measure could make it harder for eligible families to receive benefits.

The bill comes as federal changes shift more administrative SNAP costs to states with high rates of payment errors.

Georgia’s rate is currently above 10%, significantly higher than the federal government’s 6% threshold.

Advocates say the proposal could create additional hurdles for families already struggling to access food assistance.

“Rather than supporting those folks that are most vulnerable, it is just adding more and more burdens on them,” said Isabel Otero, a SNAP advocate with the Southern Poverty Law Center, told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln.

Under the proposal, the state could subpoena recipients’ personal information, shorten the time households have to verify eligibility and require additional checks on income limits and citizenship status.

Otero said those measures could lead to qualified applicants being denied benefits.

“This is going to unfortunately deny eligible people because of this excessive and unnecessary verification,” she said.

Jatavia Cook, a working mother of three, said SNAP benefits are essential for her household.

“Even though that $500 may seem like a little, it is a lot to me and my family,” Cook said. “These kids eat every day, all day.”

According to the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, if Georgia fails to lower its error rate, the state could be responsible for between $162 million and $487 million in SNAP funding.

Otero argues the bill is unnecessary because federal verification systems already exist.

“Error rates do not equal fraud,” she said, noting that many mistakes stem from administrative or reporting issues that can be corrected without additional bureaucracy.

The bill has passed committee and faces a critical deadline Friday, known as Crossover Day, when legislation must pass one chamber to remain viable this session.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the lawmakers who sponsored the bill, but has not yet received a response.

Advocates are urging SNAP recipients to contact their representatives ahead of the vote.

