17-year-old Macon teen wanted for murder could be in Atlanta

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A teen wanted in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Macon man could be hiding out in Atlanta.

Bibb County investigators seek the public’s help to find Johnquavis Leonardo Ruthledge, 17, of Macon.

Ruthledge is wanted for murder in connection to the death of Gabreon Tyrese Harrison, 20.

The shooting happened on Aug. 1 on Holland Drive in Macon.

Ruthledge is five feet and seven inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He also has a tattoo of a spider web with the number three.

Bibb County deputies believe Ruthledge may be in Atlanta. Do not try to apprehend Ruthledge, Bibb County officials said.

Instead, call 911, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or contact the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

