12-year-old charged with making threats to Georgia elementary school

TIFTON, Ga. — A 12-year-old has been charged with making terroristic threats against a south Georgia elementary school after a social media post prompted an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The Tifton Police Department, in collaboration with the Tift County Board of Education, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, worked through the night of Oct. 7 to identify the source of the threat.

According to Tifton police, the threat was made online through social media and specifically targeted Annie Belle Clark Elementary School.

Law enforcement agencies worked together to track the threat to a 12-year-old, who was subsequently taken into police custody pending a hearing.

The child has been charged with terroristic threats and acts, a felony.

The TPD said that due to the child’s age, their identity will not be released.

The Tifton Police Department encourages anyone with information related to this case to contact them or submit an anonymous tip via Tip411.

