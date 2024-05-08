100 fentanyl pills, meth, and guns found during traffic stop in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A career criminal is facing drug and weapons charges after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested him in Macon.
On Monday, April 29, following a 6-month investigation, the GBI, assisted by Georgia State Patrol, stopped an SUV with Tavish Faulks, 32, inside.
During the traffic stop, agents seized about 9 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 100 suspected fentanyl pills, about a half ounce of suspected marijuana, and two handguns.
After the traffic stop, a federal search warrant was executed on an apartment associated with Faulks on Houston Road in Macon.
Two other guns were recovered there.
Faulks was booked into the Macon-Bibb County Jail and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Additional charges are pending.
Faulks has a lengthy criminal history that includes arrests for burglary, drugs, battery, aggravated assault, criminal street gang activity, human trafficking, weapons violations, fraud, theft, terroristic threats, shoplifting, and more.
