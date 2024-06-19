10 arrested after 4-month-long drug investigation in middle Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Nearly a dozen people are facing charges after a months-long drug investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On June 12, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Middle Georgia Gang Task Force along with several law enforcement agencies conducted a four-month-long joint drug investigation.

Authorities arrested six people involved in drug trafficking and sales in Milledgeville. Those arrests led agents to arrest four more people on drug and gun charges.

After performing search warrants, authorities found three handguns, three rifles, a pound of marijuana, an ounce of cocaine, a bottle of cocaine, and a one-handgun “switch.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Police arrested and charged the following:

Juan Diego Hartry, 48, of Milledgeville, was charged with trafficking of methamphetamine and sale of methamphetamine.

Kirk Patrick Mosley, 51, of Milledgeville, was charged with two counts of first-degree arson.

Trinity Amen Garcia, 17, of Milledgeville, was charged with trafficking cocaine.

Kayleigh Ann Larimore, 19, of Milledgeville, was charged with trafficking cocaine.

Charles Gene Cook, 56, of Milledgeville, was charged with the sale of methamphetamine.

Crystal Monique Mitchell, 39, of Milledgeville, was charged with four counts of sale of cocaine, possession of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Demontea Keshawn Bundrage, 18, of Milledgeville, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of Schedule V substance, possession of drug-related objects, and tampering with evidence.

Javan Tashawn Mitchell, 21, of Milledgeville, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, Possession of Schedule V substance, possession of drug-related objects, and tampering with evidence.

Davin Jamond Mitchell, 22, of Milledgeville, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of Schedule V substance, possession of drug-related objects, and tampering with evidence.

Lucille Peggy Mitchell, 63, of Milledgeville, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of Schedule V substance, possession of drug-related objects, and tampering with evidence.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone with information regarding drug and gang activity is urged to contact the GBI-MGGTF at 478-207-1301. Tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting a tip online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app

IN OTHER NEWS:

Firefighters who responded to deadly Coweta house fire healing alongside community

©2024 Cox Media Group