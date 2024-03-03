Elton John’s ‘Goodbye Peachtree Road’ auction tops $20.5M

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — The contents of Elton John’s Atlanta home sold for over $20.5 million at auction.

That’s twice the amount it was estimated to bring in.

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, Christie’s in New York concluded The Collection of Sir Elton John: Goodbye Peachtree Road, a series of sales of more than 900 objects he collected over 30 years.

John bought a massive penthouse at Park Place in Buckhead in 1991, combining six condos into one.

It sold on Nov. 1 for $7.2 million.

The auction featured an assortment of photographs, artworks, costumes, clothing, and more.

According to Christie’s, photography accounted for about one-third of the collection.

The most expensive piece of art from the collection was Banksy’s Flower Thrower Triptych, which sold for $1.9 million.

John’s grand piano sold for $201,600.

His 1990 Bentley Continental sold for $441,000.

At the start of the auction, the car was estimated to sell for at least $25,000.

