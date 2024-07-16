Dawg House: UGA president’s mansion hits the market for $5.12 million

ATHENS, Ga. — If you’ve wanted to know how a college president lives, here’s your chance.

The University of Georgia listed its president house on the market for $5.12 million, according to a new listing posted this week.

This is the first time that the property, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, has been up for sale in over 70 years.

According to the university, the Greek Revival style mansion was originally built in 1956.

Every UGA president since 1949 has lived in the house after the University System of Georgia purchased it. The university says seven presidents, including current President Jere Morehead, have lived at 570 Prince Avenue.

“From the famous gardens to the expansive wraparound porch, every corner of 570 Prince Avenue whispers stories of generations past, inviting new owners to become part of its enduring legacy,” according to the listing from Holly Purcell with Ansley Real Estate.

The property is five acres total with a mansion featuring five bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths across 10,852 square footage. There is room for five parking spaces, including a two-car garage.

It’s about 1.5 miles away from the main campus and Sanford Stadium.

UGA officials said all proceeds from the sale will go toward supporting students at all levels. The money saved from possible maintenance and repairs on the house will go toward enhancing campus security.

