Georgia state park closes due to water safety concern, issues refunds to Thanksgiving visitors

HELEN, Ga. — The Unicoi State Park and Lodge in Helen, Ga. was forced to close on Thanksgiving due to issues with their water supply.

The park refunded visitors who paid in advance for a Thanksgiving visit.

“Due to an unforeseen main water supply issue out of our control, we are having to shut down for the health and safety of our guests due to no water. All of those who paid for Thanksgiving reservations are being refunded. We apologize for any inconvenience to all involved,” the park said in a statement online.

Unicoi State Park is a 1,050-acre state park just north-northeast of Helen.

It is a popular destination in the fall when the leaves change color.

