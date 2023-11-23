Fan wins BMW during Atlanta Hawks game

ATLANTA — A lucky fan walked away from Wednesday’s Atlanta Hawks game with a free BMW on Wednesday.
The car was given away during a timeout courtesy of the Ronald McDonald Foundation and Atlanta Area BMW Centers.
Three finalists were given potential keys to the car and asked to try to open it.
The winner of the BMW was a woman named Laurie who had the matching key.
On the court, the Hawks won an exciting 147-145 game over the Brooklyn Nets in overtime.
