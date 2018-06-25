0 Target vs. Walmart price comparison: Which store is cheaper?

In a retail world that Amazon seems to be taking over, Target and Walmart are doing whatever they can to drive traffic to their stores and websites — including price cuts!

After recent reports of an intensifying price war between Walmart, Target and Costco, I decided to take a closer look.

We compared Target and Walmart’s online prices to see which retailer has the best deals

For Clark.com’s latest price comparison, I wanted to focus on Target and Walmart’s online prices now that they both offer free two-day shipping on eligible items for orders over $35 — no membership required.

I reviewed the prices of 30 items from national brands in categories like health and beauty, cleaning supplies, food and toys.

Big-box retailers don’t always make it easy to conduct an apples-to-apples comparison. For example, Walmart and Target both sell Bounty paper towels on their websites, but they’re packaged in different sizes and quantities.

I left out items like those from this price comparison and included exact matches only. Check out what I found…

Item Target price Walmart price Tide Original High Efficiency Liquid Laundry Detergent, 100 oz $11.99 $ 11 . 97 Bounce Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets, Outdoor Fresh, 240 sheets $9.99 $ 8 . 94 Angel Soft Toilet Paper, 18 mega rolls $14.99 $ 14 . 97 Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 55, 3 oz $7.99 $7.97 OFF! Smooth & Dry Aerosol Twin Pack, 8 fl oz $11.89 $ 11 . 99 Pantene Pro-V Classic Clean Shampoo, 20.1 fl oz $4.99 $ 4 . 97 Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Deodorant Stick, 3 oz $4.39 $ 4 . 43 Secret pH Balanced Powder Fresh Invisible Solid Antiperspirant and Deodorant Twin Pack, 5.2 oz $3.99 $3.97 Crest 3D White Radiant Mint Whitening Toothpaste, 4.8 oz, dual pack $6.99 $ 6 . 92 Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic Mouthwash Oral Care And Breath Freshener, 1.5 L $5.99 $ 5 . 97 Philips Sonicare Essence 1 Series Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush $19.99 $19.95 Olay Moisturizing Face Lotion for Sensitive Skin, 6.0 fl oz $8.99 $ 8 . 99 Opti-Free Pure Moist Contact Solution, 20 fl oz $16.99 $ 16 . 96 Windex Original Glass Cleaner Spray, 23 fl oz $3.09 $ 3 . 12 Febreze Fabric Refresher with Gain Original, 27 oz $4.99 $4.94 Pledge Multi Surface Antibacterial Everyday Cleaner, 9.7 oz $4.19 $ 4 . 23 Shark Navigator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum $99.99 $99.99 Magic Bullet NutriBullet Pro 900 Series $79.99 $79.99 Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Brewer $129.99 $129.99 Energizer Max AAA Batteries, 4 count $3.69 $3.69 Larabar Coconut Chocolate Chip Fruit & Nut Food Bar, 5 count $4.99 $ 4 . 98 Oreo Cookies, Chocolate, 14.3 oz $2.99 $2.98 Coca-Cola, 12 fl oz, 12 count $4.99 $ 4 . 68 Folgers Gourmet Supreme Dark Roast Ground Coffee, 24.2 oz $7.49 $7.48 Jif Creamy Peanut Butter, 40 oz $5.79 $ 5 . 78 Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips, 9.75 oz $3.00 $ 2 . 98 Rold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels, 16 oz $2.99 $2.48 LEGO Creator Mighty Dinosaurs 31058 $12.19 $11.99 Monopoly $14.79 $ 14 . 82 Radio Flyer Classic Red Wagon $78.99 $ 76 . 46 Total $593.31 $588.58

Key takeaway

This price comparison only looked at 30 items, but it’s pretty clear that a price war is really happening! Walmart was less than $5 cheaper than Target on nearly $600 worth of merchandise.

Did you notice how some prices were just a penny or two off? The retailers are clearly watching each other’s every move!

With stores like Target, Walmart and Costco lowering prices to be more competitive lately, it’s a reminder to compare prices to make sure you’re always getting the best deals.

Money expert Clark Howard says a good strategy is to check prices at all three stores online before you shop!

Have you noticed lower prices at Target, Walmart or any other retailer? Tell us where you’re saving money in the comments below!

