New list: Top 30 companies hiring for work-from-anywhere jobs in 2018

    By: Mike Timmermann

    ATLANTA - Don’t you just hate it when you find the perfect stay-at-home job and then realize that it’s not open to applicants in your state? You may be surprised to learn that 95% of remote jobs include some type of geographic requirement.

    If you want to work from anywhere, you need to focus on the 5% of remote jobs that don’t have those geographic limitations.

    FlexJobs, a job search site focused on telecommuting jobs, including freelance, flexible and part-time opportunities, has released its list of 30 companies that have posted the most “work-from-anywhere” jobs during the first half of 2018.

    Fields like education, health care and computer/IT are among those represented on the new list. Check it out…

    1. UnitedHealth Group
    2. SAP
    3. Anthem, Inc.
    4. Fiserv
    5. Syneos Health
    6. PRA Health Sciences
    7. InVision
    8. Appen
    9. Grand Canyon University – GCU
    10. Western Governors University
    11. CyraCom
    12. Independence University
    13. BCD Travel
    14. GitHub
    15. Walden University
    16. Perficient
    17. LanguageLine Solutions
    18. Rasmussen College
    19. Abbott
    20. PAREXEL
    21. Auth0
    22. Cisco
    23. DataStax
    24. Kaplan
    25. nThrive
    26. Philips
    27. Smith & Nephew
    28. Colorado State University – CSU
    29. Red Hat
    30. Ellucian

    Once you’ve identified the companies that you’re interested in, start searching for open positions through the employer’s official website.

    FlexJobs, which released this study, is another legitimate resource if you’re serious about looking for a stay-at-home job. You may want to consider a short-term subscription, which starts at $14.95 for a month.

    Yes, the service costs a few bucks — but it filters out all of the scam job postings.

