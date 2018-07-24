0 New list: Top 30 companies hiring for work-from-anywhere jobs in 2018

ATLANTA - Don’t you just hate it when you find the perfect stay-at-home job and then realize that it’s not open to applicants in your state? You may be surprised to learn that 95% of remote jobs include some type of geographic requirement.

If you want to work from anywhere, you need to focus on the 5% of remote jobs that don’t have those geographic limitations.

Work from home: Top 30 companies hiring in 2018 with no geographic limitations

FlexJobs, a job search site focused on telecommuting jobs, including freelance, flexible and part-time opportunities, has released its list of 30 companies that have posted the most “work-from-anywhere” jobs during the first half of 2018.

Fields like education, health care and computer/IT are among those represented on the new list. Check it out…

Once you’ve identified the companies that you’re interested in, start searching for open positions through the employer’s official website. FlexJobs, which released this study, is another legitimate resource if you’re serious about looking for a stay-at-home job. You may want to consider a short-term subscription, which starts at $14.95 for a month. Yes, the service costs a few bucks — but it filters out all of the scam job postings. More Clark.com stories you may like: MTurk review: How to make money online with Amazon Mechanical Turk

