A guide to the best and worst veterans charities

Where is your veterans charity money going?
CharityWatch.org keeps an eye on the best and worst veterans charities you can donate to on behalf of the brave men and women who have worn our nation’s uniform. The organization grades each charity on an A-F scale:
Top choices among veterans charities
- Bob Woodruff Family Foundation (A)
- Fisher House Foundation (A+)
- Gary Sinise Foundation (A)
- Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind (A)
- Homes for Our Troops (A)
- Hope For The Warriors (A-)
- Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (A)
- National Military Family Association (A)
- Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (A)
- Operation Homefront (A)
- Semper Fi Fund (A+)
- Team Rubicon (A-)
- Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (A)
- Wounded Warriors Family Support (A)
Avoid these veterans charities
It’s been several years since CharityWatch.org released a statement on veterans charities to avoid. Their last pronouncement, which came three years ago, singled out four veterans charities in particular for receiving failing marks:
- AMVETS National Service Foundation (F)
- Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation (F)
- Paralyzed Veterans of America (F)
- Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (F)
How to make your money count for any charitable donation
Before donating to any charity, you need to know the rules of the road and the precautions to take to ensure that the money will go where it’s needed.
- Don’t give cash. Legitimate charities will take a check.
- Don’t give credit card, bank account or personal information to telemarketers. In fact, you should be skeptical of telemarketers. If you want to give, you should be the one who initiates the call.
- Don’t give to Internet appeals if the cause does not look legitimate and doesn’t check out. Traditional frauds have gone electronic in recent years, giving con artists easy access to thousands of potential victims.
- Don’t give in to pressure. Anyone that can’t wait for a donation while you check out his or her organization is likely to be a crook.
- Expect specific information. Ask what kind of relief this organization is going to provide. Don’t give to a vague appeal.
- Check out the charity with national, state and local authorities. Established charities register with the Internal Revenue Service. You can search for specific non-profit organizations on the IRS website.
- Beware of newly formed organizations. If the charity is new, you may have to rely on your relationship with the company or sponsor of the organization to determine whether you trust the group.
- Report abuses to the nearest Better Business Bureau and the State Attorney General’s office. You can also report abuses to the National Fraud Information Center at (800) 876-7060 or at Fraud.org.
To find out more information about charities and how to investigate them on the web, go to either Give.org or CharityWatch.org
