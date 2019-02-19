Fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld dead at age 85

Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld has died at age 85, according to ABC News.
JUST IN: Fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld passes away at age 85, according to reports. https://t.co/LUKfafWg8L pic.twitter.com/f95Trp3IxZ— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 19, 2019
Lagerfeld did not come out to take a bow at the house's couture show in Paris last month, something the company attributed to him being tired.
It was the first time in recent memory that Lagerfeld, who has designed for the house since 1983, had not come out to receive applause at the end of one of his shows.
