  • Fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld dead at age 85

    Updated:

    Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld has died at age 85, according to ABC News.

    Lagerfeld did not come out to take a bow at the house's couture show in Paris last month, something the company attributed to him being tired.

    It was the first time in recent memory that Lagerfeld, who has designed for the house since 1983, had not come out to receive applause at the end of one of his shows.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories