0 Noblesville, Indiana middle school shooting: 2 injured, student in custody

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -

Police took a middle school student into custody Friday morning on suspicion of firing shots at Indiana’s Noblesville West Middle School, leaving at least two people injured.

>> Read more trending news

Update 11:28 a.m. EDT: Noblesville police Chief Kevin Jowitt confirmed that a teacher and a juvenile were injured Friday morning in a shooting at Noblesville.

Update 11:18 a.m. EDT: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he and other officials are monitoring the situation in Noblesville after at least two people were injured in a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School on Friday.

Speaker Bosma, Pro Tem Long & I are monitoring the situation at Noblesville West MS on plane to Indy from Europe. @indstatepolice are working with local responders & will offer all assistance needed. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this horrible situation. — Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) May 25, 2018

Authorities are expected to provide additional details about Friday’s shooting in a news conference later in the day.

Update 10:55 a.m. EDT: Chad Lancaster, whose eighth-grade daughter and sixth-grade son attend Noblesville West Middle School, told the Indianapolis Star that his daughter called her mother, his ex-wife, while hiding under a desk amid reports of an active shooter on campus.

He told the newspaper he has been unable to get in touch with his son.

“This is surreal," Lancaster told the Star. "This happens in high school, not here."

Officials with Riverview Health said one of the two people injured in Friday morning's shooting was taken to the hospital and transfered to Riley Hospital in stable condition. A second person, a student, was being treated for an ankle fracture.

There has been a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School w/ at least 1 injury. 1 patient came to Riverview Health and was transferred to Riley Hospital in stable condition.Another student is being treated for an ankle fracture. The parents of both students have been contacted. — Riverview Health (@RiverviewHosp) May 25, 2018

Officials told the Star earlier Friday that an adult was also injured in the shooting.

A suspect, who has not been identified, was in custody after the shooting.

Update 10:40 a.m. EDT: Indiana University Health officials told the Indianapolis Star that an adult and a teenager were injured in Friday’s shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.

The two have not been identified. Indiana State Police said earlier Friday that they were taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital for treatment of their injuries and that their families had been notified.

Update 10:20 a.m. EDT: Indiana State Police confirmed two people were taken to a hospital after authorities responded Friday morning to reports of an active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School.

There are two victims en route to Methodist from the Noblesville West Middle School Active Shooter



Those families have been notified



Suspect in custody



All students are being taken to the Noblesville High School, parents are asked to pick up there#NoblesvilleWest — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 25, 2018

Officials said a suspect was in custody after the shooting. Authorities were expected to provide additional details at a news conference later Friday.

﻿Original report: Authorities confirmed around 9:40 a.m. that police had a suspect in custody after responding to a report of an active shooter situation at the middle school.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.