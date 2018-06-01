  • Sears Holdings to close 72 more stores

    Sears Holdings plans to close at least 72 more stores in an effort to "streamline the company's operations" and focus on its best performing stores, company officials said Thursday in a news release.

    The news came one day after the Illinois-based company, which owns Sears and Kmart, announced a $424 million first-quarter loss.

    Update 3:25 p.m. EDT May 31: The company on Thursday afternoon released a list of 63 stores in almost 30 states that are slated to be closed. Nine other stores "are being evaluated further," officials said. Liquidation sales will begin as early as June 14 at the stores that are being closed.

    The company released the following list of to-be closed stores:

    Arizona: 

    Sears: 10001 N Metro Parkway West, Phoenix, Arizona

    California:

    Kmart: 910 North China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest, California

    Sears: 100 S Puente Hills Mall, City Industry, California

    Colorado:

    Kmart: 9881 W 58Th Avenue, Arvada, Colorado

    Florida:

    Kmart: 5400 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, Florida 

    Sears: 7902 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa, Florida 

    Sears: 320 Towne Center Circle, Sanford, Florida

    Georgia:

    Sears: 2201 Henderson Mill Road N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 

    Sears: 1300 Southlake Mall, Morrow, Georgia 

    Sears: 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, Georgia 

    Hawaii:

    Kmart: 4303 Nawiliwili Road, Lihue, HI 

    Iowa:

    Kmart: 2535 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 

    Sears: 320 W Kimberly Road, Davenport, Iowa

    Illinois:

    Kmart: 5909 E State Street, Rockford, Illinois 

    Sears: #2 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, Illinois 

    Sears: #2 Fox Valley Center, Aurora, Illinois 

    Sears: 6136 W Grand Avenue, Gurnee, Illinois 

    Sears: 104 West White Oaks Mall, Springfield, Illinois 

    Indiana:

    Sears: 2415 Sagamore Pkwy S, Lafayette, Indiana

    Sears: 40 Muncie Mall, Muncie, Indiana 

    Sears: 6020 E 82Nd Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 

    Kansas:

    Sears: 1781 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, Kansas 

    Louisiana:

    Kmart: 4070 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, Louisiana

    Sears: Alexandria Mall, Alexandria, Louisiana

    Massachusetts: 

    Sears: Hwys 114 & 128, Peabody, Massachusetts 

    Sears: Eastfield Mall, Springfield, Massachusetts 

    Michigan:

    Sears: 3191 S Linden Road, Flint, Michigan 

    Sears: 18900 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, Michigan 

    Sears: 14100 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights, Michigan 

    Sears: 1212 S Airport Road W, Traverse City, Michigan 

    Minnesota:

    Kmart: 215 North Central Avenue, Duluth, Minnesota

    Sears: Shingle Creek Crossing, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota

    Sears: Miller Hill Mall, Duluth, Minnesota

    Missouri: 

    Sears: 250 S County Center Way, St. Louis, Missouri 

    Sears: #1 Chesterfield Mall, Chesterfield, Missouri

    Mississippi:

    Sears: 1000 Turtle Creek Drive Hattiesburg, Mississippi

    Montana: 

    Sears: 1515 Grand Avenue, Billings, Montana 

    New Jersey:

    Kmart: 24 34 Barbour Avenue, Passaic/Clifton, New Jersey 

    Sears: 300 Quaker Bridge Mall, Lawrenceville, New Jersey 

    Sears: 2341 Rt 66, Ocean, New Jersey

    Sears: 2501 Mt Holly Road, Burlington, New Jersey

    New Mexico: 

    Kmart: 2100 Carlisle Avenue, Albuquerque, New Mexico

    Sears: 10000 Coors Bypass N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico

    New York:

    Kmart: 1000 Montauk Highway West, Babylon, New York 

    Kmart: 25301 Rockaway Blvd, Rosedale, New York 

    Sears: 3649 Erie Blvd E, De Witt/Syracuse, New York

    North Dakota:

    Sears: 2800 S Columbia Road, Grand Forks, North Dakota

    Ohio: 

    Sears: 2400 Elida Road, Lima, Ohio 

    Sears: 17271 Southpark Center, Strongsville, Ohio

    Oregon:

    Kmart: 12350 N E Sandy Blvd, Portland, Oregon

    Pennsylvania:

    Kmart: 1072 Mountain Laurel Plaza, Latrobe, Pennsylvania

    Sears: 300 S Hills Village, Pittsburgh/South Hills, Pennsylvania 

    Sears: 1000 Robinson Center Drive, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 

    South Carolina:

    Sears: 205 W Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina 

    Sears: 3101 N Main Street, Anderson, South Carolina

    South Dakota:

    Sears: 3400 Empire Mall, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 

    Tennessee:

    Sears: 2931 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee 

    Texas:

    Kmart: 5000 San Dario, Laredo, Texas 

    Sears: 2401 S Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville, Texas

    Sears: 1800 Green Oaks Road, Fort Worth, Texas 

    Sears: 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, Cedar Park, Texas 

    Sears: Golden Triangle Mall, Denton, Texas 

    Washington:

    Sears: 4502 S Steele Street, Tacoma, Washington

    Original report: According to the AP, the retailer “has identified about 100 stores that are no longer turning profits, and 72 of those locations will be shuttered down.” The closings are slated to start in the “near future” and end by early November, USA Today reported.

    More details, including the list of stores, will be released later Thursday, USA Today reported.

