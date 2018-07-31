Reports: Aeromexico flight crashes five minutes after takeoff

There are reports that an Aeromexico flight crashed five minutes after takeoff from Guadalupe Victoria Airport in Durango, Mexico.
BREAKING: Mexican officials say an Aeromexico airliner has suffered an 'accident' in the northern state of Durango— The Associated Press (@AP) July 31, 2018
Aeromexico confirmed the report of an accident on its Twitter page.
Aeroméxico ha tenido conocimiento de un accidente en Durango y estamos trabajando para verificar la información y obtener detalles. Siga nuestros canales oficiales de comunicación para mayor información.— Aeroméxico (@Aeromexico) July 31, 2018
Aeromexico said on Twitter that the flight “covered the Durango-Ciudad Mexico route, and was operated by an Embraer 190 aircraft with a capacity of 100 passengers.”
Transportation secretary Gerardo Esparza said on Twitter that 97 passengers were on board, along with 4 crew members. Jose Aispuro, the governor of Durango, said on Twitter that no deaths have been reported from the crash.
Emergency officials are responding to the scene of the crash.
Breaking: National airline carrier of #Mexico — #Aeromexico — confirm they are aware of an accident in #Durango and say they’re working to gather details and verify the information. https://t.co/RWe5THigVC— Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) July 31, 2018
