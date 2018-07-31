  • Reports: Aeromexico flight crashes five minutes after takeoff

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    There are reports that an Aeromexico flight crashed five minutes after takeoff from Guadalupe Victoria Airport in Durango, Mexico.

    Aeromexico confirmed the report of an accident on its Twitter page.

    Aeromexico said on Twitter that the flight “covered the Durango-Ciudad Mexico route, and was operated by an Embraer 190 aircraft with a capacity of 100 passengers.”

    Transportation secretary Gerardo Esparza said on Twitter that 97 passengers were on board, along with 4 crew members. ﻿Jose Aispuro, the governor of Durango, said on Twitter that no deaths have been reported from the crash. 

    Emergency officials are responding to the scene of the crash.

    This is a breaking news report, return for updates.

