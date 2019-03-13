0 Lori Loughlin in custody, charged in college admissions cheating scandal

Authorities in Boston announced charges Tuesday against 50 people, including coaches at prestigious colleges and Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, as part of an alleged large-scale college entrance bribery scheme.

#Breaking Actresses Felicity Huffman & Lori Laughlin charged in college entrance exam cheating scandal. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/4fUXyGQhk8 — Chris Flanagan (@ChrisFlanaganTV) March 12, 2019

Documents unsealed Tuesday in federal court showed coaches at schools including Wake Forest University, Georgetown and the University of Southern California were charged as part of the scheme, in which coaches were bribed to admit students as athletes regardless of their ability, according to The Associated Press.

Update 11:45 a.m. EDT March 13: Loughlin turned herself in to authorities in Los Angeles on Wednesday, one day after she was charged as part of a nationwide college admissions bribery scheme, according to The Associated Press.

She is scheduled to appear for a hearing in federal court at 2 p.m., CBS News reported.

Actress Lori Loughlin is in the custody of federal law enforcement authorities. She was taken into custody by the FBI in Los Angeles this morning. She will be booked and processed and is expected to be in federal court at 2pm today. per @CBSNews Pat Milton — Mosheh Oinounou (@Mosheh) March 13, 2019

Update 7:55 p.m. EDT March 12: Actress Felicity Huffman has been released on a $250,000 bond in connection with charges related to the college admissions cheating scandal, according to The Associated Press.

Huffman, whose husband, actor William H. Macy was by her side, appeared before a judge at the Los Angeles Courthouse Monday afternoon and was repeatedly heard answering “yes” to the judge’s questions, according to KCBS-TV.

BREAKING: dramatic moments as Felicity Huffman appeared before a judge in connection with the college cheating scandal. She said “yes” repeatedly to judge’s questions about whether she understood charges and bond conditions. Husband William H. Macy was there as well @CBSLA — Tom (T.J.) Wait (@CBSLATom) March 12, 2019

Update 3:35 p.m. EDT March 12: William “Rick” Singer, the California businessman who founded the admissions consulting company at the center of the alleged college entrance bribery scheme, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges including racketeering conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Authorities said Singer schemed with parents, coaches and others to pay students' way into schools like Yale, Georgetown and Stanford University.

Prosecutors say parents paid Singer about $25 million to bribe coaches and administrators into pretending that their children were athletic recruits to guarantee their admission.

Update 2:25 p.m. EDT March 12: The NCAA is investigating after authorities announced charges Tuesday against 50 people accused of taking part in a college admissions bribery scheme.

The group said in a statement Tuesday that the charges made public Tuesday “are troubling and should be a concern for all of higher education.”

NCAA statement on college admissions investigation:



"The charges brought forth today are troubling and should be a concern for all of higher education. We are looking into these allegations to determine the extent to which NCAA rules may have been violated." — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 12, 2019

“We are looking into these allegations to determine the extent to which NCAA rules may have been violated,” the statement said.

Most NCAA rules that regulate recruiting are aimed at preventing schools and coaches from giving improper benefits and enticements to athletes. In this case, parents were paying coaches to help students gain entry to college by falsifying athletic credentials and claiming that the students were being recruited to plays sports.

Update 1:15 p.m. EDT March 12: U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said at a news conference Tuesday that the $25 million federal bribery case is the biggest college admissions scam to be prosecuted by the Justice Department.

“These parents are a catalog of wealth and privilege,” he said.

At least nine athletic coaches and dozens of parents were among those charged in an investigation dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, federal authorities said.

Prosecutors said parents paid an admissions consultant from 2011 through last month to bribe coaches and administrators to label their children as recruited athletes, to alter test scores and to have others take online classes to boost their children’s chances of getting into schools.

Parents spent anywhere from $200,000 to $6.5 million to guarantee their children’s admission, officials said.

“For every student admitted through fraud, an honest and genuinely talented student was rejected,” Lelling said.

Update 12:40 p.m. EDT March 12: Authorities said Huffman was arrested early Tuesday in Los Angeles without incident, NBC News reported, citing unidentified officials.

UPDATE: Actress Felicity Huffman is in Federal custody after being arrested at her home without incident. There is an arrest warrant out for actress Lori Loughlin, who was NOT in Los Angeles this morning when Federal agents went to her home per officials familiar. — Andrew Blankstein (@anblanx) March 12, 2019

The New York Daily News reported that Huffman was expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

﻿Update 12:30 p.m. EDT March 12: In a letter sent Tuesday to students, USC President Wanda Austin said the university had “no reason to believe that Admissions employees or senior administrators were aware of the scheme or took part in any wrongdoing.” A long-time employee of the school’s athletic department, a current coach and three former coaching staff were involved in the scheme, according to authorities.

“The government has repeatedly informed us that it views USC as a victim and that these employees purposefully deceived USC,” Austin said.

USC just sent to students regarding Operation Varsity Blues: https://t.co/rA39vO3Zjq pic.twitter.com/S6zjWIMapD — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) March 12, 2019

﻿Original report: Authorities indicted Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, the former head coach of Yale University's women's soccer team, on two counts of wire fraud for allegedly taking bribes to admit students to the school as recruited athletes.

According to an indictment, authorities believe Meredith worked with William Rick Singer, a California businessman, and others to retain clients willing to bribe university coaches and administrators to admit their children to prestigious universities.

The indictment alleges Singer and Meredith concealed the payments by funneling them through Singer's charitable accounts.

Meredith served as the head coach of the Yale women's soccer team from 1995 to November 2018.

Arrest warrants have been issued for about 40 people involved in the college admissions scam, including renowned celebrities and influential business owners.

Authorities on Tuesday released a list of the people charged:

William Rick Singer: Racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the US, obstruction of justice

Rudolph “Rudy” Meredith: Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services wire fraud; honest services wire fraud

Mark Riddell: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud; conspiracy to commit money laundering

John Vandemoer: Conspiracy to commit racketeering

Igor Dvorskiy: Conspiracy to commit racketeering

Gordon Ernst: Conspiracy to commit racketeering

William Ferguson: Conspiracy to commit racketeering

Martin Fox: Conspiracy to commit racketeering

Donna Heinel: Conspiracy to commit racketeering

Laura Janke: Conspiracy to commit racketeering

Ali Khosroshahin: Conspiracy to commit racketeering

Steven Masera: Conspiracy to commit racketeering

Jorge Salcedo: Conspiracy to commit racketeering

Mikaela Sanford: Conspiracy to commit racketeering

David Sidoo: Conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

Jovan Vavic: Conspiracy to commit racketeering

Niki Williams: Conspiracy to commit racketeering

Gregory Abbott: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Marcia Abbott: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Gamal Abdelaziz: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Diane Blake: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Todd Blake: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Jane Buckingham: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Gordon Caplan: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Michael Center: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

I-Hsin “Joey” Chen: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Amy Colburn: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Gregory Colburn: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Robert Flaxman: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Mossimo Giannulli: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Elizabeth Henriquez: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Manuel Henriquez: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Douglas Hodge: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Felicity Huffman: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Agustin Huneeus: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Bruce Isackson: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Davina Isackson: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Michelle Janavs: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Elisabeth Kimmel: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Marjorie Klapper: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Lori Loughlin: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Toby MacFarlane: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

William McGlashan: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Marci Palatella: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Peter Jan Sartorio: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Stephen Semprevivo: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Devin Sloane: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

John Wilson: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Homayoun Zadeh: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Robert Zangrillo: Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud



See the court documents unsealed Tuesday:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

﻿Check back for updates to this developing story.

