  • Legendary WWE wrestler Big Van Vader dead at 63

    Former WWE superstar Vader has died after battling congestive heart failure, according to a Twitter post from his son. 

    TMZ reported that the athlete's son confirmed the news on social media, saying, “Around a month ago, my father was diagnosed with a severe case of Pneumonia. He fought extremely hard and clinically was making progress. Unfortunately, on Monday night his heart had enough and it was his time.”

    The WWE also confirmed the news. 

    Vader, whose real name is Leon White, started out in national sports in 1978 when he was drafted by the Rams. He played in Super Bowl XIV against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He retired from the NFL in the mid-1980s due to injury and joined the WWE roster in 1996. He also had a recurring guest role on the ABC sitcom “Boy Meets World” during that time.

