Fire leaves 8 dead, including 6 children, officials say

CHICAGO - Eight people are dead, including six children, after a fire blazed through a Chicago home early Sunday.
#CFD Commish Santiago confirms one of the *6* children killed, is just an infant. *2* adults also killed in this #littlevillage fire, a few other people were hurt. NO SMOKE DETECTORS found inside this home.— DIANE PATHIEU (@pathieuabc7) August 26, 2018
According to CNN, officials with the Chicago Fire Department said one of the dead was a baby. Two children and a firefighter also were being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital, authorities said.
2-11 Extra alarm fire and EMS Plan 3 have been struck and secured. There are 7 fatalities (2 adults and 5 children). Two additional children were also transported to local hospital. 1 CFD member transported in good condition. pic.twitter.com/4EDA4G71Ny— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 26, 2018
Extra alarm fire on the 2200 Block of South Sacramento has caused multiple fatalities; awaiting final count. UPDATE TO FOLLOW. pic.twitter.com/qiMMrf8DF6— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 26, 2018
