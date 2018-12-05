Cardi B announces split with husband Offset: 'We grew out of love'

Cardi B and husband Offset are no longer a couple, the "Money" rapper announced early Wednesday.
"I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," she said in an Instagram video. "We're really good friends and, you know, we're really good business partners. He's always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time. It's nobody's fault; it's just like, I guess we grew out of love. But we're not together anymore."
She added: "It might take time to get a divorce. I'm always going to have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."
The pair, who were married last year in Atlanta, welcomed daughter Kulture in July.
