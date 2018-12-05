  • Cardi B announces split with husband Offset: 'We grew out of love'

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Cardi B and husband Offset are no longer a couple, the "Money" rapper announced early Wednesday.

    "I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," she said in an Instagram video. "We're really good friends and, you know, we're really good business partners. He's always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time. It's nobody's fault; it's just like, I guess we grew out of love. But we're not together anymore."

    She added: "It might take time to get a divorce. I'm always going to have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    There you go..peace and love

    A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

    The pair, who were married last year in Atlanta, welcomed daughter Kulture in July.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories